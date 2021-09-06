183 Kakinada GGH staff get no wages for a year

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: In all, 183 technical staff appointed on contract basis at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city, have not been paid salaries for the past one year.After the formation of the AP Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS), nearly 270 staff engaged through agencies, were inducted into APCOS. A month after being posted at the GGH through APCOS, they were told that their services were terminated as there was no financial concurrence, Prabhakar, president of the contract staff union, told TNIE.

Though 183 contract staff are still working in the GGH, they are not being paid monthly salaries. “We are making repeated requests to the GGH authorities to pay our wages. The authorities are simply saying that they have taken the matter to the notice of the government. But the issue still remains unresolved,’’ Prabhakar rued.GGH Superintendent Dr R Mahalakshmi said the issue would be resolved soon after getting nod from the State government.