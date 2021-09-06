STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID: 18 cases of Delta sub-lineage AY.12 reported in Andhra, Centre yet to confirm

In Andhra Pradesh, there has been no official confirmation as to where the first AY.12 case was detected and the total number of cases reported. 

Published: 06th September 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

#covid19 (COVID-19)

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AY.12, a new sub-lineage of Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, has become a cause of concern for the State as 18 cases of the variant have been reported in the last one week.

Genome sequencing of random samples sent periodically to the designated labs of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) from RT PCR labs in the State, has reportedly revealed the presence of the new sub-lineage AY.12. 

However, health officials said they are yet to receive any report from the Centre with regard to AY.12, but they are continuing to implement measures to combat Covid-19 irrespective of variants.

The first AY.12 variant case was reported in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. In Andhra Pradesh, there has been no official confirmation as to where the first AY.12 case was detected and the total number of cases reported. 

A weekly bulletin dated August 23 of the INSACOG stated that the AY.12 variant is responsible for a surge in breakthrough infections in Israel, but the functional impact of changes between Delta and AY.12 variants is not known yet, though the two appear to be very similar at a molecular level.

According to the INSACOG bulletin, many cases in India, earlier classified as Delta, are now reclassified as AY.12. However, since the AY.12 definition is inconsistent, it will take some time to get the actual number of cases. 

“Delta is the major Variant of Concern (VoC) in India at this time. AY.12, a reassigned sub-lineage of Delta, is being seen in many States, but the numbers need a closer examination,” it said. 

In the subsequent bulletin issued on August 30, it said Delta continues to be the dominant lineage in India even after reclassification.  Based on high stringency reclassification by the INSACOG, the total number of Delta sub-lineage (AY.1 to AY.12) in India is only 856 from all samples analysed, which is much less than what is reported on some global websites.

“It is specifically noted that the expanding phylogenetic cluster of AY.12 that was first noted in Israel, is not yet seen in India. Similar sequences that are also being classified as AY.12 at low stringency, do not have the same epidemiological significance,” the INSACOG said. 

Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Medical College principal and Covid-19 Nodal Officer PV Sudhakar said the Delta variant was found to have several mutations and AY.12 is one such mutation.

“We are yet to get any information regarding AY.12 variant,” he said. 

According to Dr Sudhakar, 80% of Covid cases are Delta and its transmissibility is high compared to previous variants.

With regard to AY.12 variant, clinical studies are still in progress to know the extent of its transmissibility and impact. Hence, it is advisable to follow CAB strictly to keep the virus at bay, he said.

‘It will take time to get actual number of cases’

According to the INSACOG bulletin, many cases in India, earlier classified as Delta, are now reclassified as AY.12. It will take time to get the actual number of AY.12 cases

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant new sub-lineage AY.12
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp