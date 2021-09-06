Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms likely in coastal districts over next two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and under its influence heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash isolated parts of coastal districts in the State over the next two days.

According to an IMD forecast report, the cyclonic circulation over Northeast and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal now lies over North and is adjoining the East central Bay of Bengal which extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal on Monday.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal districts of the State, thunderstorms associated with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over coastal districts and Rayalaseema region. Strong wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely along and off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture out into the sea. The situation might continue for the next three days. On Sunday, very heavy rains lashed several parts of Vizianagaram district with a highest rainfall of 14.9 cm in Vizianagaram town. In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in WG, E Godavari, Vizag and Kurnool districts. Highest rainfall of 11 cm was reported in Polavaram.