STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms likely in coastal districts over next two days

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal on Monday.

Published: 06th September 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

rainfall picture for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and under its influence heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash isolated parts of coastal districts in the State over the next two days.

According to an IMD forecast report, the cyclonic circulation over Northeast and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal now lies over North and is adjoining the East central Bay of Bengal which extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.  Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal on Monday.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal districts of the State, thunderstorms associated with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over coastal districts and Rayalaseema region. Strong wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely along and off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture out into the sea. The situation might continue for the next three days. On Sunday, very heavy rains lashed several parts of Vizianagaram district with a highest rainfall of 14.9 cm in Vizianagaram town. In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in WG, E Godavari, Vizag and Kurnool districts. Highest rainfall of 11 cm was reported in Polavaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rainfall Bay of Bengal low pressure area
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp