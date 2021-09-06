Only 638 of 1,600 appear for EPFO exam in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination was held at four centres across the city on Sunday. Of the 1,608 aspirants who had registered, only 638 appeared for the exam which was meant for recruitment of enforcement officers and account officers in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Organisation. Sub-Collector G Surya Sai Praveenchand inspected the exam centres at Krishnaveni School and Maris Stella College.

Seating arrangement was made in adherence with Covid protocol. To maintain social distance at exam centres, candidates were made to sit one metre apart from one another.Speaking on the occasion, the Sub-Collector said, with 638 aspirants appearing for the examination, at all four centres, against a total of 1,608 candidates, the attendance stood at 39.67 per cent.