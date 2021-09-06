Projects worth Rs 1,125 cr in pipeline for Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Centre is likely to grant the heritage tag to the historical city of Rajamahendravaram. In this regard, the State government has already submitted a detailed report to the central government, MP Margani Bharat Ram said on Sunday.

Stating that projects worth Rs 1,125 crore are in the pipeline, he said, Rs 500 crore of Rs 1,125 crore would be sanctioned in the next couple of years under the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme to boost heritage conservation. The Chief Whip of YSRC in the Lok Sabha revealed at Rachabanda programme, launched by him, to interact with people.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been informed of the various development activities through a power point presentation recently and has sanctioned Rs 125 crore to give a facelift to the city. In order to give a fillip to the industry sector, the MP said plans are afoot to acquire land for a special economic zone (SEZ) on the city outskirts.

He further said a cricket stadium is also being constructed on the Government Arts College premises.

The MP informed that to divert NH traffic, an Outer Ring Road will come up soon, which will connect Diwancheruvu to Kadiyapulanka. The flyover construction works at Morampudi Junction would begin in November, he added.

Meanwhile, Bharat Ram said YSRC is gearing up to wrest the mayoral post of RMC for which polls will be announced by the SEC. There are 52 divisions and 4.70 lakh voters in RMC limits and the mayor’s post is reserved in OC General category.