STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Teaching online helped push boundaries, expand creativity’

Subba Rao lost his job last year as the school management was unable to pay his salary.

Published: 06th September 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: With schools being shut for several months due to the pandemic, modes of teaching and education have changed dramatically. A distinctive rise of e-learning has been evident with teachers learning to teach via digital means. This drastic change has been tough to cope with not just for students, but for teachers as well. Adapting to technology to  teach online was a difficult challenge that teachers had to take. Now that schools have reopened, teachers breathe a sigh of relief.   

Speaking to TNIE, Madhavi Latha, a Telugu teacher at a private school in Guntur said, “Pre-Covid, we didn’t have much to do with technology for teaching languages. But, in a Covid hit world, conducting classes online and teaching the students virtually with the same level of enthusiasm and interest was difficult. I became a student myself, as I tried to learn to teach virtually, conduct online exams and even evaluate the students. It felt like a hassle at first, then I started to meditate to deal with all the stress. It helped me, so I suggested other teachers and students to do the same.”

Teaching online was a different experience, said Chandra Sekhar, a science teacher at AP Model School in Krosuru. He further added, “It felt like I was teaching an empty classroom. We had to think more innovatively than ever, in order to make the lessons interesting for students. Conducting experiments with no apparatus at home was another challenge. So, I had to think out of the box so that students could have practical experience at home. This actually helped me push my boundaries, expand the horizons of creative thinking and explore new ways of teaching my students. 

Subba Rao lost his job last year as the school management was unable to pay his salary. He said, “In the last 30 years of my career as a teacher, last year was the only year, I didn’t receive any wishes on Teachers’ Day. I felt depressed. I did not know if the situation would ever change. But thankfully, everything is getting back on track slowly.”As schools have reopened, Subba Rao rejoined school last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teaching online pandemic e-learning
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp