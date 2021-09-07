Steps to prevent seasonal diseases  in State essential: Health Minister

By Express News Service

Health Minister Alla Nani on Monday said in order to prevent spread of seasonal diseases, special preventive measures are being taken at urban, rural and Agency areas across the State. At a review meeting on the measures to be taken to prevent the seasonal diseases in the Guntur district on Monday, he said that medical and health measures have gained pace in areas where seasonal diseases were recorded. While as many as 276 dengue cases and 13 malaria cases were reported in Guntur till now, he said the slum areas in the urban district should also be sanitised. Stating that necessary medicines and test kits should be made available at all government hospitals and PHCs in the district, he directed the officials to inspect the sanitation works regularly.

Later addressing a press meet, Nani said that about 23,000 people have been identified with symptoms of seasonal diseases during the fever survey. People across the State have been tested in which 1,575 dengue cases have been reported.

Review meetings will be held in the hotspots of Visakhapatnam, Krishna, East and West Godavari districts where several cases have been reported till now. He said that action will be taken against the private hospital managements if they collect higher fees from patients for treatment. The State government is fully equipped to meet the possible third Covid-19 wave though neither WHO nor the Centre have given any clarity, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita released the wall posters to increase awareness on seasonal diseases. Collector Vivek Yadav said that anti larva measures, releasing gambusia fishes in stagnated water pits and fogging should be implemented regularly.