Andhra Pradesh: 1,178 more test positive for Covid, 1,266 recover

A total of ten deaths were recorded in the state during the 24 hours ending 9 am on Septmeber 7.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

covid, coronavirus, covid testing

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Recoveries continued to be higher than the new infections of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh. In the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday, out of 54,970 samples tested, 1,178 returned positive taking the State’s tally to 20,23,242.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday evening, 204 new cases were reported in Chittoor district, the highest in the State, followed by 177 new cases in Nellore, 151 in Krishna, 135 in Guntur and 124 in West Godavari. 

Kurnool, which did not report a single case in the 24 hours ending Monday morning, reported 34 new cases, the highest one-day spike in the district in recent weeks. The lowest number of cases were reported in Vizianagaram district (9). In Kadapa, 15 cases were reported and 17 in Anantapur district. 

The number of active cases stood at 14,452 after a total of 19,94,855 recoveries and 13,935 deaths. The highest number of active cases were in Prakasam district (2,278) and the lowest in Anantapur (80). Out of 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, two each were reported from Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam districts, and one each from Chittoor, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari. With another 1,266 Covid patients recovering in the State, the total recoveries reached 19,94,855. 
 

