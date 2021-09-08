Andhra Pradesh engineering college common entrance exam results announced

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, boys outshined girls in the results of the engineering stream of APEAPCET-2021, bagging the top ten ranks. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh declared the results in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The first rank was secured by K Sree Nikhil, Kodigenahalli, Parigi of Anantapur district.

Disclosing the details to the media persons, Suresh said that 80.62 percent qualified out of 1,66,460 candidates who had appeared for the APEAPCET-2021 for admission into the engineering stream The candidate response sheets will be available on the website www.sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET from September 26 onwards.

Ranks cards will be available on the website from Thursday. Results of Agriculture and Pharmacy will be announced on September 14.

The entrance test was conducted in online mode in ten sessions from August 19 to 25 at 120 centers across the state including three in Telangana. The Minister said that only five students tested positive for Covid before appearing for the test out of 1,76,586 registered.

Results for the agriculture and pharmacy stream will be declared on September 14, he informed.