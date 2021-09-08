BJP knocks on Andhra Pradesh governor’s door for Ganesh events

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit has requested Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to direct the YSRC government to allow the celebration of Vinayaka Chaviti in public places with COVID-19 restrictions. While the authorities including ministers and police have ruled out public festivities, the BJP said that it would go ahead with public celebrations on the festival day.

The party has also called for protests at district and mandal levels on Wednesday, opposing the government’s decision to restrict the festival indoors. The leaders will submit representations to tehsildars and other officials.

Former state party chief Kanna Lakshminarayana led a delegation to the Governor’s residence on Tuesday and handed over a representation urging that directions be given to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to allow people to celebrate the festival.

“Schools, bars, wine shops and commercial establishments are open,” the BJP leader said, to buttress his party’s demand for public celebrations.