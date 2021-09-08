Andhra Pradesh Challan scam: Rs 5 crore of  swindled Rs 8 crore recovered

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Stamps and Registration department are making all-out efforts to recover the money swindled by the officials in the registration offices through fake challans. Apart from intensifying the inquiry and taking action against the officials responsible for the misdeeds, the higher officials are focusing on recovering the money.

After identifying that irregularities to the tune of Rs 8 crore have taken place in the transactions taken up by Sub-Registrar offices in various parts of the State, the officials launched an inquiry. In all, Rs 5 crore was recovered so far out of the purported Rs 8.13 crore loss of revenue through irregularities taken place through fake challans, Inspector General (Stamps and Registration) MV Seshagiri Babu told TNIE and added that they are taking every initiative for recovering the remaining money.

The officials said that as many as 17 officers were placed under suspension for their role in the fake challans racket and the inquiry is going on. Stating that the process of scrutinising documents and inquiry into the irregularities is going on, sources said that apart from suspension, the department is initiating action to recover the money from the responsible persons.

“In some specific cases, where the chances of recovering the amount are bleak, we are taking up the recovery of deficit stamp duty through various sections of the Act,” a senior official said.

The computer-aided registration software of the Stamps and Registration department has now been modified and linked to the Comprehensive Financial Management System (of the Finance Department) to ensure foolproof transactions of all registrations.