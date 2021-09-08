Cops use force to disperse birthday party in Guntur
A group of students planned to celebrate actor Balakrishna's son's birthday even though police denied permission and instructed them to not organise any celebrations as Covid regulations are in force.
GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Vignan University on Monday as students who celebrated the birthday of actor and MLA Balakrishna’s son, Mokshagna, in violation of Covid protocol were lathi-charged.
The students planned to celebrate his birthday even though the police denied permission and instructed them to not organise any celebrations as Covid-19 regulations are in force.
However, the students ignored the warning and organised a birthday party, violating all the regulations.
On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and instructed them to disperse immediately.
This led to a confrontation between the students and police. The police lathi-charged the students to disperse them.