Cops use force to disperse birthday party in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Vignan University on Monday as students who celebrated the birthday of actor and MLA Balakrishna’s son, Mokshagna, in violation of Covid protocol were lathi-charged.

The students planned to celebrate his birthday even though the police denied permission and instructed them to not organise any celebrations as Covid-19 regulations are in force.

However, the students ignored the warning and organised a birthday party, violating all the regulations.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and instructed them to disperse immediately.

This led to a confrontation between the students and police. The police lathi-charged the students to disperse them.