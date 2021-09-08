STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid protocols being followed strictly: Andhra Pradesh government

No permissions have been accorded for celebrating Ganesh festival in public places, Andhra Pradesh state government tells High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government on Tuesday said in an affidavit submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court that there is no negligence in the implementation of Covid safety protocols and all the guidelines issued by the Centre are being implemented in toto. 

These guidelines are being implemented for every religious event, including the ensuing Ganesh Chaturthi. No permissions have been accorded for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in public places, it explained.

The government in the memorandum, submitted following the court order after a batch of petitions filed in the court questioning the arrangements and implementation of Covid protocols in the state, explained that Ganesh idols have to be installed individually and no permissions are being given for processions and use of loudspeakers. The DGP has sent guidelines in this regard to all unit offices. 

In the memorandum, it was explained that all preparations have been made to face the possible third wave of Covid19 and medical infrastructure facilities have been improved.  Wearing masks in public places was made mandatory and those who are found not wearing masks are being fined Rs 100 and those commercial establishments allowing people without masks will be fined Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Further, the markets and commercial establishments found violating Covid norms will be closed for 1-2 days as a penalty. To date, 10,197 people in 13 districts, who violated Covid norms, were fined Rs 10.32 lakh, the government explained. 

Hospital infrastructure 

To meet the possible third wave of Covid-19, 3,493 ordinary beds were converted into oxygen beds, 521 ordinary beds were converted into ICU beds and 276 oxygen beds were converted into ICU beds. As many as 439 beds have been equipped with ventilators. As many as 769 paediatricians are available in the State. Of them, 422 are on government rolls and the target is to recruit 878 more.  

In view of decreasing Covid cases, schools have been reopened and standard operating procedures for Covid safety in schools were issued. Schools have been opened only in the places where the positivity rate is below 10 per cent. Only 20 students are allowed in each classroom and in the schools, where facilities are limited, classes are being conducted on alternative days for classes 6,7,8 and 9.

Giving details of the vaccination in the state, the government explained that 2.31 lakh teachers and staff are there in government schools and of them, 99,000 teachers and staff in the age group of 18-45 were administered first dose. As many as 87,736 teachers and staff in the age group of 45 plus were also given the first dose and 45,193 teachers and staff in the age group of 18-45 were given both the doses and 67,450 teachers and staff in the age group of 45 plus were given both the doses. 

In private educational institutions, 1.95 lakh teachers and staff are there and among them, 1.05 lakh in the age group of 18-45 were given first dose, 25,292 both the doses, 65,000 in the age group of 45 plus were given the first dose and 29,794 both the doses. By September 4, 1.33 crore in the 45 plus age group, 1.93 crore in the 18-5 group have registered for vaccination. So far, 96.70 per cent in the 45+ age group and 38.30 per cent in the 18-45 age group were vaccinated.

