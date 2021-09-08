Get CBSE, ICSE affiliation for all government schools: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the State. Reviewing the implementation of the NEP and the Nadu-Nedu programme on Tuesday, he underlined the need to allot one teacher for one subject from class 3 in government schools to maintain quality standards.

Emphasis should be laid on getting CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) affiliation for all the government schools in the State, he said. The officials informed him that initially 1,000 schools are being affiliated to the CBSE.

Taking stock of the Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu programme, Jagan instructed the officials to start the tender process for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works. In the second phase of Nadu-Nedu, 12,663 schools in the State will be revamped at a cost of Rs 4,535.74 crore, besides constructing 18,498 additional classrooms. As many as 24,900 schools will be renovated in the third phase at an estimated cost of Rs 7,821 crore.

The officials told him that engineers entrusted with Nadu-Nedu works, are now undergoing training at village secretariats. A total of 12,000 engineers will be trained in the State. A training programme for parents’ committees will also be held soon, they said.

He suggested that a contingency fund be set up in every school to take up any emergency repair works, besides laying emphasis on maintenance of hygiene on the premises. Otherwise, there is every likelihood of the situation in the government schools coming back to square one.

The officials should come up with an SOP in this regard, he ordered. Reviewing the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, he said sports shoes and sports dresses should be included in the student kits from the next academic year.

'100% distribution of Kanuka kits completed'

The officials should ensure 100 per cent distribution of the kits to students by that time the next academic year commences and all the items should be of top quality, the Chief Minister asserted. The officials informed him that 100 per cent distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits for the current academic year was completed.

Now, an action plan is being chalked out to launch the Swecha programme in government schools in October, the officials said. Sanitary napkins will be distributed to school girls free of cost under the programme.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Principal Secretary of School Education Buditi Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Secretary AR Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director Vetri Selvi and other officials attended the review meeting.