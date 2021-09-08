STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Get CBSE, ICSE affiliation for all government schools: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to officials

Taking stock of the Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu programme, Jagan also instructed the officials to start the tender process for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works.

Published: 08th September 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the State. Reviewing the implementation of the NEP and the Nadu-Nedu programme on Tuesday, he underlined the need to allot one teacher for one subject from class 3 in government schools to maintain quality standards.

Emphasis should be laid on getting CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) affiliation for all the government schools in the State, he said. The officials informed him that initially 1,000 schools are being affiliated to the CBSE.

Taking stock of the Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu programme, Jagan instructed the officials to start the tender process for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works. In the second phase of  Nadu-Nedu, 12,663 schools in the State will be revamped at a cost of Rs 4,535.74 crore, besides constructing 18,498 additional classrooms. As many as 24,900 schools will be renovated in the third phase at an estimated cost of Rs 7,821 crore. 

The officials told him that engineers entrusted with Nadu-Nedu works, are now undergoing training at village secretariats. A total of 12,000 engineers will be trained in the State. A training programme for parents’ committees will also be held soon, they said. 

He suggested that a contingency fund be set up in every school to take up any emergency repair works, besides laying emphasis on maintenance of hygiene on the premises. Otherwise, there is every likelihood of the situation in the government schools coming back to square one.

The officials should come up with an SOP in this regard, he ordered. Reviewing the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, he said sports shoes and sports dresses should be included in the student kits from the next academic year.  

'100% distribution of Kanuka kits completed'

The officials should ensure 100 per cent distribution of the kits to students by that time the next academic year commences and all the items should be of top quality, the Chief Minister asserted. The officials informed him that 100 per cent distribution of  Vidya Kanuka kits for the current academic year was completed. 

Now, an action plan is being chalked out to launch the Swecha programme in government schools in October, the officials said. Sanitary napkins will be distributed to school girls free of cost under the programme.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Principal Secretary of School Education Buditi Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Secretary AR Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director Vetri Selvi and other officials attended the review meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Mana Badi Nadu Nedu Andhra Pradesh government schools Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan CM Jagan YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp