Kurnool Zilla Parishad school’s blunder puts two students’ future in jeopardy

KURNOOL: A blunder committed by the Zilla Parishad High School at Amadaguntla village in the district has put the future of two students in jeopardy. The ZP school authorities had failed to enter the names of the two students into online official records maintained by the Education Department. It came to light when the duo could not find their names in the 10th class results though all the students were declared passed by the State government without conducting exams this year due to Covid-19.

VG Vamsi from Mudumalagurthy and G Parasuramudu from Ulchala were admitted to class VIII and class VII in the ZP school from two different schools in 2018-19 and 2017-18 respectively. When Vamsi and Parasuramudu approached the school authorities, it was found that their names were not uploaded to the online portal Child Info.

The two students who received all the benefits, including hostel stay and aid from the BC Welfare Department during their studies, were shocked upon knowing that their names were not entered into the online official records. “It is the blunder of the ZP school authorities. Our future will be in jeopardy if the State government fails to do justice to us,” said the duo.

Parents of both the students, hailing from poor families, are in knots as to who will resolve the crisis their children were pushed into, for no fault of theirs. Vamsi’s father VG Tippanna, a migrant worker, said he has been running from pillar to post for the last one month to get the mistake rectified, to no avail. “I have already spent Rs 15,000 till now,” he said, alleging that when he approached the school headmaster the latter responded rudely stating that he could not do anything in this regard.

The parents of the duo said they met Education Minister A Suresh and he asked them to contact education officials, giving a letter to rectify the mistake. On Tuesday, they visited the DEO office, which initiated the process of correcting the lapse. When contacted by TNIE, Deputy Education Officer Ravi Prakash Reddy said he would do the needful after looking into the matter.