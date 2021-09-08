STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Victory Flame’ of Swarnim Vijay Varsh arrives in Rajamahendravaram

The flame was received at Late Sepoy Ravi Prasad Circle by ZSB officers and ex-servicemen who escorted it to the felicitation venue.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

The Golden Jubilee of the war is being celebrated year-long in the country as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’

The Golden Jubilee of the war is being celebrated year-long in the country as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The ‘Victory Flame’ of Swarnim Vijay Varsh arrived in Rajamahendravaram in a military convoy from Eastern Naval Command on Tuesday. It was received at Late Sepoy Ravi Prasad Circle by ZSB officers and ex-servicemen who escorted it to the felicitation venue at Hotel River Bay in a motorcycle rally. The Flame was handed over to Gallantry awardees of the 1971 War in the presence of Captain VSC Rao of ENC. 

Later, the Gallantry Award winners, veterans and their next of kin were felicitated. It was kept for public view after the culmination of the ceremony. Earlier, the Victory Flame was taken to various schools in Visakhapatnam. The schools included Navy Children School, Nausena Baugh(NSB) and 104 Area, Kendriya Vidyalayas in NSB, Malkapuram, and Sri Vijay Nagar Colony.

Principals, teachers, and children of five schools - Sanskriti Global School, Chaitanya Public School, Srishti World School, Apple I English Medium School and Timpany School - also participated in the commemorative programme conducted at Navy Children School, NSB Campus.

