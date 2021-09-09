STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kurnool Education department orders detailed probe into Amadaguntla ZP school’s blunder

The probe was ordered after TNIE highlighted the plight of the students in a report, ‘ZP school’s blunder puts two students’ future in jeopardy,’ published on September 8.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Department of Education has ordered a detailed probe into the alleged failure of an Amadaguntla Zilla Parishad (ZP) High School to enter the names of two students in the department’s portal. The omission has put the future of the students in jeopardy. The probe was ordered after TNIE highlighted the plight of the students in a report, ‘ZP school’s blunder puts two students’ future in jeopardy,’ published on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, District Education Officer (DEO) M Sai Ram said he had assigned an official, Ravi Prakash Reddy, to investigate the matter. Reddy has already begun the probe. Preliminary reports indicated that the mistake was apparently committed by the school headmaster and a clerk, the DEO said, adding that further information would be shared on receiving the probe report.

As part of the inquiry, a cluster resource person (CRP) from Kurnool mandal, G Sunkanna visited Ulchala mandal, where one of the students, G Parasuramudu had studied from elementary level to Class VI. The official collected details from Saraswati Vidya Mandir, where the student had studied, and collected relevant information.

Officials also collected the details of the other student, VG Vamsi, from the headmaster of Kodumuru Government High School, where the student had studied in Class VI and VII. Vamsi was admitted to Class VIII of Amadaguntla ZP High School in the 2018-19 academic year. Investigation officer Reddy said he would visit the Amadaguntla school to collect details on Thursday. The department would initiate action against the headmaster and clerk if the probe found dereliction of duty on their part. 

Action Sought against the officials

Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe and Minority Students’ Federation founder-president J Lakshmi Narasimha said a protest would be held at the Collectorate at Kurnool city with the support of all students’ unions, seeking justice to the affected students. He also demanded the arrest and suspension of the officials responsible for the omission. The students could not find their names in the Class X results, though all students were declared passed without conducting the exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

