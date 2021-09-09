Andhra Pradesh governor receives Victory Flame at Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan received the ‘Victory Flame’ of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, commemorating the 50th-anniversary celebrations of India’s victory in the 1971 war, at a function held in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighting the Victory Flame on December 16, 2020, from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi, signifying the bravery of the soldiers in the war.

The ‘Victory Flame’ of Swarnim Vijay Varsh was brought to Visakhapatnam from Port Blair INS Sumitra on behalf of Eastern Naval Command (ENC). From Visakhapatnam, it arrived in the city from Rajamahendravaram. The Flame will be taken to Nalgonda and Hyderabad on its next leg of journey.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “In December 1971, in one of the shortest wars in history that lasted only for 13 days, the Indian Army secured a decisive and historic victory over Pakistan Army which led to the creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.”

“...It was a glorious victory that resulted in the largest military surrender post World War 2, as approximately 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army,” he said.

He felicitated Majeerannisa (wife of gunner Samiulla Baig), Vahedunnisabi (wife of Spr. Sk. Jainullabdin), Khairunnisa (wife of Sep. Mohammed Omer), Arshunddunnisa (wife of Sep. Sk. Mahaboob), Venkayamma (wife of Naik Saidulu) and other war widows.

Capt. J. Vara Prasad Rao, Sep. M. Venkateswar Reddy, Spr. Lanka Nagur, Sep. M. Nageswara Rao (all war disabled heroes); and Hav. Tata Pothu Raju, Vir Chakra, Wig.Cdr. Pamidi Ramalingeswara Prasad Rao, Vayu Sena Medal, GNR Chintamaneni Syam Sundara Rao, Mention-in-Despatches, Gallantry Award Winners of the 1971 war, were also honoured and presented with a memento and a cash grant of Rs 10,000.