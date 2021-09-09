STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In letter to Chandrababu Naidu, Prakasam SP terms charges baseless

Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, N Chandrababu Naidu earlier wrote to DGP Gautam Sawang alleging that the police in the state are working at the behest of the ruling party.

Prakasam SP Malika Garg addressing the media

Prakasam SP Malika Garg (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Responding to the letter shot off by the Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu to DGP D Gautam Sawang alleging that police are working at the behest of the ruling party, Prakasam SP Malika Garg wrote a letter to the former chief minister describing his charges as baseless.

In his letter to the DGP, Naidu alleged that two TDP workers of Mogilicherla village had attempted suicide after being harassed by the Lingasamudram police.  

The Prakasam SP clarified that a case was filed in connection with the attempt to suicide and an investigation is on.

“It is highly disheartening to note that you (Naidu) made sweeping allegations that the police are working at the behest of the ruling party. It appears that you have made such allegations without proper verification of facts on the ground. The issue is under investigation. The investigation into the cases is being done impartially and fairly,” she said, adding that the allegation of the Opposition Leader that minors were brought to the police station was also false.

Malika expressed her worry over the comments and baseless allegations levelled against police. “We are striving hard to bring peace to the village. We kindly request you (Naidu) to refrain from making such sweeping categorical remarks bereft of facts in the interest of the public safety.” 

