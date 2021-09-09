STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Liquor brands in market approved by Telugu Desam government’

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Andhra deputy CM K Narayana Swamy said that Naidu should be ashamed of calling for protests demanding liquor instead of suggesting the government ban it.

Andhra Pradesh deputy CM (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy

Andhra Pradesh deputy CM (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Deputy Chief Minister (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy slammed the opposition TDP leaders for protesting demanding supply of various brands of liquor, while the government is moving ahead towards prohibition in a phased manner. He urged Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu to announce whether he was opposing or supporting the decision on prohibition in a phased manner.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he said that Naidu should be ashamed of calling for protests demanding liquor instead of suggesting the government to ban it. 

He also said that there was no need to bother about brands of liquor as the government did not bring any new brand and clarified that all the present brands available in the market were approved by the previous government. Unlike the previous TDP government that failed to keep its promise on prohibition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reduced the number of liquor shops to 2,934 from 4,380, he reminded. 

