Rare surgery performed at Guntur NRI hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A rare keyhole heart surgery, an alternative to the traditional open-heart surgery was conducted at the NRI Hospital. The management said the surgery was conducted successfully for the first time with the use of technology. Unlike traditional heart surgery, the keyhole approach uses smaller incisions and does not require the breastbone to be broken.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vijay Kumar said, the hospital has been adopting the latest technology at every point, which was the key to their success. NRI CEO Venkat said the keyhole heart surgeries have been marked under the Arogyasri scheme now, so they will be performed free of cost for the patients.