STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan thanks bankers for help during pandemic

Jagan also called upon the bankers to focus on tenant farmers, who have been issued Crop Cultivator Rights Cards, and issue loans to them liberally.

Published: 11th September 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday thanked bankers for their cooperation in restricting the GDP decline to just 2.58 per cent compared to 7.25 per cent at the national level during the Covid pandemic, in the 2020-21 financial year. Addressing the 216th State-Level Bankers Committee meeting, he said term loans issued were Rs 3,237 crore less when compared to the corresponding period last year and credit to agriculture sector also declined by 1.32 per cent. 

However, 10.49 per cent more crop loans were issued, which the Chief Minister termed a positive development. On the occasion, he called upon the bankers to focus on tenant farmers, who have been issued Crop Cultivator Rights Cards, and issue loans to them liberally. He also urged them to extend loans liberally to women self help groups. 

According to him, 4,91,330 tenant farmers were issued CCR cards. The government confirms through the document that they are tenant farmers and verifies the crops they are cultivating through e-cropping. 
House sites were distributed to 31 lakh women and the construction has already started for 10 lakh houses, Jagan said and added that the target is set to complete 15 lakh houses in the first phase.

He said the beneficiaries of houses are women and members of self-help groups and urged bankers to provide Rs 35,000 loan to each for construction of houses at the rate 3 per cent interest rate and assured that the remaining interest will be borne by the government.  

The Chief Minister appreciated the bankers' committee for appointing 6,538 correspondents in the RBKs. He said that each RBK should have a banking correspondent. SLBC Convenor V Bramhananda Reddy said banking correspondents were deployed in 6,538 RBKs out of 10,778 RBKs and steps are being taken to post them in all RBKs. He said MPs of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have expressed interest in the way women run retail shops in alliance with major companies.

NABARD Chief General Manager Sudhir Kumar Jannawar said complete digitalisation is over in Kadapa and it will be launched in Guntur and Srikakulam districts. UBI ED Dinesh Kumar Garg said the programmes being implemented by AP have helped the economy survive during the Covid. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan State Level Bankers Committee SLBC Crop Cultivator Rights Card
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp