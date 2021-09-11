STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Municipal school buildings in Andhra Pradesh to be assessed

Municipal Administration and Urban Development department directs Urban Local Bodies to coordinate, complete assessment of structural soundness of classrooms, compound walls of municipal schools.

Published: 11th September 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

A government school classroom

A government school classroom (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has directed the commissioners of all urban local bodies (ULBs) to assess the structural soundness of municipal school buildings across all the 13 districts on “top priority”.

If there are any repairs and other necessary works to be taken up, the officials concerned in the 59 ULBs were directed to identify the same and take up remedial measures immediately, especially as rainy season has begun, “to avoid untoward incidents in order to protect the lives of the students’’.

It may be noted that last week, patches of the ceiling of a government school -- Burandoddi Mandal Parishad Primary School -- in C Belagal mandal in Kurnool district fell and injured a few students. The school was recently renovated under Nadu-Nedu. The authorities seem to be on alert now to avoid such incidents, especially as rains may cause seepage and other issues in the old school buildings. 

The commissioner and director of municipal administration, MM Nayak, has issued a circular to all the commissioners of ULBs in this regard, directing them, the officials concerned and the schools’ heads to coordinate and complete the assessment at the earliest. 

As a part of the assessment, school buildings, compound walls, trees with weakened foundations and which are ready to fall at any time within the compound and other structures will be examined by engineers so as to initiate remedial measures. Those which need repairs will be attended to and those in dilapidated conditions will be demolished and reconstructed, as per the norms in place. 

“All the Commissioners of 59 ULBs are hereby directed to pay personal attention and give necessary instructions to municipal engineers/town planning staff/headmasters and headmistresses to take up and complete the assessment of the structural soundness of classrooms, compound walls and others...and take immediate remedial measures on priority basis...,” MM Nayak said in the circular dated September 7. 

All the regional directors of municipal administration were also directed to “bestow their personal interest” to ensure compliance and submit a report, and to treat the matter as “top priority”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urban Local Bodies Municipal Administration and Urban Development Nadu Nedu Municipal Schools
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp