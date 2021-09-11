Municipal school buildings in Andhra Pradesh to be assessed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has directed the commissioners of all urban local bodies (ULBs) to assess the structural soundness of municipal school buildings across all the 13 districts on “top priority”.

If there are any repairs and other necessary works to be taken up, the officials concerned in the 59 ULBs were directed to identify the same and take up remedial measures immediately, especially as rainy season has begun, “to avoid untoward incidents in order to protect the lives of the students’’.

It may be noted that last week, patches of the ceiling of a government school -- Burandoddi Mandal Parishad Primary School -- in C Belagal mandal in Kurnool district fell and injured a few students. The school was recently renovated under Nadu-Nedu. The authorities seem to be on alert now to avoid such incidents, especially as rains may cause seepage and other issues in the old school buildings.

The commissioner and director of municipal administration, MM Nayak, has issued a circular to all the commissioners of ULBs in this regard, directing them, the officials concerned and the schools’ heads to coordinate and complete the assessment at the earliest.

As a part of the assessment, school buildings, compound walls, trees with weakened foundations and which are ready to fall at any time within the compound and other structures will be examined by engineers so as to initiate remedial measures. Those which need repairs will be attended to and those in dilapidated conditions will be demolished and reconstructed, as per the norms in place.

“All the Commissioners of 59 ULBs are hereby directed to pay personal attention and give necessary instructions to municipal engineers/town planning staff/headmasters and headmistresses to take up and complete the assessment of the structural soundness of classrooms, compound walls and others...and take immediate remedial measures on priority basis...,” MM Nayak said in the circular dated September 7.

All the regional directors of municipal administration were also directed to “bestow their personal interest” to ensure compliance and submit a report, and to treat the matter as “top priority”.