Why are you afraid, asks Nara Lokesh after police foil his Guntur visit  

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tender an apology to the women for cheating them in the name of the Disha Act.

Lokesh said that the culprits of gang rapes and murders were coming out on bail and threatening the family members of the victims contrary to the government’s promises on punishments within 21 days.

The Chief Minister owes an apology to the girls and women of the State for not being able to curb atrocities. How could the YSRC government deny permission to the TDP visit to Narasaraopet to extend support to a victim’s family, he asked.

Speaking to mediapersons, Lokesh asked why the YSRC government was so afraid. “Over 3,000 policemen were deployed in Narasaraopet town to foil my visit. If the State government did not stick to its unapproved Disha Act, all the 517 cases would have been registered under the Nirbhaya Act and the culprits would have received stringent punishment."