STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman returning home with husband gang-raped in Guntur district

The couple was riding a two-wheeler home after attending a function when the knife-wielding gang allegedly waylaid them by blocking the road with logs around 9.30 pm.

Published: 11th September 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An unidentified four-member gang dragged a woman returning home with her husband into a field and gang-raped her at knifepoint near Paladugu crossroad in the district on Wednesday night, police said. The Yanam, Sattenapalli couple was riding a two-wheeler home after attending a function when the knife-wielding gang allegedly waylaid them by blocking the road with logs around 9.30 pm.

They assaulted the woman’s husband and tied him to a tree before dragging her into the nearby fields and raping her. They fled after committing the crime with the couples gold ornaments and cash. The couple went to Sattenapalli police station past midnight where their statements were recorded.

Additional SP Gangadhar inspects the crime spot near Paladugu crossroad in
Guntur on Thursday

The Sattenapalli police alerted their Medikonduru counterparts, and personnel from both stations went to the crime scene. Police took the couple to the Government General Hospital, Guntur, where they were treated for injuries. District police superintendent Jessy Prashanthi and other senior officers visited the scene. The investigating officer and additional SP Gangadhar refused to divulge probe details.

The case was registered at Medikonduru police station. Sources said sniffer dogs pressed into service went to a cold storage in the outskirts of Paladugu village. The cold storage has about 60 workers, and police were interrogating the employees, including eight labourers from Odisha and Vizianagaram, who had joined work recently. Local MLA Undavalli Sri Devi said the perpetrators of the crime would be punished severely. BJP Mahila Morcha staged a rally in Guntur, demanding justice for the survivor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Paladugu gang rape Sattenapalli Police Medikonduru Police
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp