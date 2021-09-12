Andhra: Teams formed to nab Medikonduru gang-rape accused

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police are gathering details of local pickpocketers, thieves and history sheeters as part of an investigation into the Medikonduru gang-rape case. On Wednesday night, a couple was reportedly attacked and the woman was raped by four unidentified persons at Paladugu Road in Medikonduru on Wednesday night.

Special teams have been formed with Medikonduru, Nallapadu, Tadikonda police following the directions of urban SP Arif Hafeez to nab the accused. However, the police suspect that locals might be involved as the accused had placed tree logs on the road with the intention to rob commuters.

As the couple had attended a function in Paladugu the same day, the police are also gathering CCTV footage to find any clues. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said the accused will be produced in front of the media as soon as they are caught.