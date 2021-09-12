CMO steps in to save Andhra family of four after selfie video about suicide bid out

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Responding to a video posted by a family of four to end their lives due to the alleged encroachment of their land by a YSRC leader and ‘inaction’ of local police, the district police on Saturday prevented the family from taking the extreme step by tracing it within no time.

The social media monitoring wing of the police found the video going viral and immediately alerted Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan, who swiftly responded to it. The CMO and the Director General of Police took a serious view of the matter and directed the Kadapa SP to look into it. After tracing the family at Chagalamarri in Kurnool, it was shifted to the Kadapa SP office, where they were counselled and assured of justice.

According to the police, Midde Akbar Basha of Chagalamarri is a YSRC activist. His wife Afsana got 1.5 cents of agricultural land at Erraballi in Duvvuru mandal of Kadapa district, which was given by her foster mother Shaik Kasim Bee. Basha alleged that former DCCB chairman and YSRC leader I Tirupal Reddy got one cent of the land registered in the name of his son Visveswara Reddy fraudulently and the matter is pending in court.

Basha, in the selfie video posted on social media around 11 pm on Friday, stated that Tirupal Reddy was preventing them from cultivating the land. “Claiming that he is a relative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tirupal Reddy was threatening us. Mydukur Circle Inspector Konda Reddy was supporting Tirupal Reddy in the matter,’’ Basha alleged, and threatened to commit suicide along with his wife and two daughters, like the family of an auto driver in Nandyal, if justice was not done to him. He accused Circle Inspector Konda Reddy of threatening to shoot them, besides pointing fingers at Mydukur MLA N Raghurami Reddy.

Giving the details to the media, SP Anburajan said, “We traced the family of Basha at their house in Chagalamarri within 20 minutes with the information provided by Duvvuru SI KC Raju and Allagadda SI Rajasekhar. The CMO and the DGP office directed us to resolve the matter within seven days after consulting the District Collector.”

The SP said Additional SP M Deva Prasad was asked to submit a report within two days. The Circle Inspector was kept away from duty till then. Action would be taken against him based on the inquiry report, the SP said.

Basha grabbed land: In-law

Afsana’s foster mother Shaik Kasim Bee came before the media later in the day, alleging that Basha had grabbed her land by creating fake documents. “After sedating me, Basha took my fingerprints on the documents and grabbed the land. The local MLA or other leaders do not have any role in the matter. There is also no truth in Basha’s charge against the Circle Inspector.”

​(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).