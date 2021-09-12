New Covid cases beat recoveries for third day in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 1,145 Covid-19 infections after testing 49,000-odd samples in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. In the same time, 1,090 people recovered and 17 other died from SARS-CoV-2. While the recoveries were outnumbered by the new cases for the third consecutive day, the total number of infections crossed 20.28 lakh from over 2.70 crore samples tested so far.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari saw the sharest one-day surge of 216 new infections even as five other districts logged over 100 infections each. The single-day surge in seven other districts was under 100 cases each with the lowest of six in Kurnool followed by seven in Vizianagaram.

Barring East Godavari, Krishna and Prakasam, all other districts reported less number of infections than on Friday. The three north coastal districts accounted for less than 100 new infections while the four Rayalaseema tallied for 267 new infections in the 24 hours.

As another 1,090 were declared Covid-free, the overall recoveries were set to cross 20 lakh. The bulletin said the State now has 15,157 active Covid-19 cases. Four districts have more than 2,000 active cases each, with the highest in Nellore (2,443). The figure in six districts is under 1,000 with the lowest of 114 in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, 17 patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours span when compared to six the previous day. Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, Kadapa and Nellore three each, Krishna and Prakasam two each, East Godavari, Guntur and Srikakulam one each in a day.