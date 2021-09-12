No overflow from UCIL pond, clarifies Atomic Energy Regulatory Board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has said the radioactivity content at the tailings pond at the Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) mine at Tummalapalle in Vemula mandal of Kadapa is very low. The projects such as Tummallapalle are reviewed by the AERB for safety in design and continued operation in a very rigorous manner before issuance of requisite consents, it said.

Responding to the concerns raised by the Human Rights Forum (HRF) over the alleged breach of the embankment and consequent overflow of contents of a tailings pond of the UCIL mine into the nearby fields due to heavy rains recently, the AERB said the Uranium ore mined in India are of very low grade, compared to those available in other countries. “After recovery of uranium in the mill, bulk of the material processed emerges as tailings. Its radioactivity content is very low. It is not correct to state that radioactive matter, which is highly toxic in nature, is present in the tailings pond,’’ the AERB said.

In Tummalapalle, the tailings generated during processing of uranium bearing ore are disposed of in the tailings pond, which is located six km from the mill. “The tailing ponds are designed with a defence in depth concept — deployment of multiple physical barriers such as tailing pond/dam, decant water pond and check dam. Besides, the analysis of design of structure takes into account extreme weather conditions. Owing to these design safety features, no breach of the embankment and overflow of tailings occurred,’’ the AERB explained.

The AERB said that the Environmental Survey Laboratory, an independent body under Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), carries out environmental and radiological surveillance in and around UCIL units. “The laboratory monitors uranium and radium in surface/ground water, in soil, food items and other environmental samples. On June 03, 2021, heavy torrential rain occurred at Tummalapalle and it continued up to night of June 05, 2021. As a preventive measure, the UCIL stopped its plant operation and safe levels were maintained in the tailings pond and in the decant water pond,’’ it said.

However, AERB informed that rain water had flown through the sluice gate of the check dam into the adjacent low-lying area. “The run-off water was analysed for chemical and radiological parameters and found to be in the range of 6 - 8 ppb which is well below the prescribed limits,’’ it said, adding the HRF allegation that the rain caused overflow from the pond and the spewing of radioactive waste and toxic slurry in the adjoining area is incorrect.

The AERB carries out a review of the uranium mining and milling projects encompassing all stages from siting, construction, commissioning and operation. “Consents for initial operation and continued operation are issued only after a detailed review by experts. The regulatory surveillance is maintained through periodic review of safety status reports including those of the Environment Survey Laboratory. The AERB carries out routine inspections of the facilities and reviews the radiological and industrial safety status of the plant and surrounding environment. Presently, Tummalapalle mill has the consent to operate up to June 2022 and is in continuous surveillance by AERB’s regulatory framework,’’ it said.