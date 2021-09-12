STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NREGS dues: No deadline extension, says Andhra High Court

On August 23, the Andhra Pradesh High Court gave two weeks time for clearing the pending bills to contractors.

Published: 12th September 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made it clear that it cannot extend the deadline for the State government to clear the bills pending for development works executed under MGNREGS. 
On August 23, the High Court gave two weeks time for clearing the pending bills to contractors. Though the government was supposed to clear the NREGS dues by September 6, the panchayat raj department filed a petition two days ago seeking extension of the deadline by another eight weeks. While dealing with hundreds of petitions filed before it seeking directions to the government to clear the NREGS dues, the HC ordered clearance of the bills without extending the deadline. 

Procedural delays not a valid reason: Court  

In its petition seeking extension of the deadline, the panchayat raj department said the rural water supply and sanitation wing engineer-in-chief had on August 31 communicated the court orders to the principal secretary (finance). Further, the chief planning officer of Chittoor district was also asked to clear the pending bills to the petitioners. The panchayat raj department cited procedural delays in implementing the court orders and informed the court that the officials have started the process of making the payments and sought extension of the deadline by six weeks. The counsel of the petitioners, however, opposed the plea of the government. The High Court said it could not find a valid reason to extend the deadline and struck down the plea of the panchayat raj department.
Sarpanch imposed cost

In a related case, the High Court expressed ire over a sarpanch who filed a petition against the showcause notices issued to her for not taking steps to release the bills to the MNREGS contractors.
Following the directions issued by the High Court to the government to clear pending dues, the government deposited funds into the accounts of various panchayats. However, some sarpanches did not take the initiative to make payments following which the higher officials have asked the panchayat secretaries to issue show cause notices to sarpanches.The sarpanch of V Appapuram in Nuzendla mandal of Guntur, K Roja Rani, was served a similar show cause notice. The sarpanch filed a petition in the High Court and the petition came for hearing two days ago.

The court took serious view of the sarpanch not taking steps to make payments to the contractors in accordance with the High Court orders and warned of initiating contempt proceedings against her. With this, the petitioner sought the permission of the court to withdraw the petition. Justice Battu Devanand allowed the sarpanch to withdraw the petition and imposed costs of `5,000 for wasting the time of the court. The petitioner was asked to deposit the amount in the account of AP Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp