STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's power distributors justify recovery of true-up charges from consumers, blame TDP government

The power utilities’ officials blamed the previous government for the true-up charges and claimed that the recovery will not give “much inconvenience” to the consumers.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

The power utilities officials noted that the expenses and dues went up from Rs 12,500 crore in June, 2014 to Rs 32,000 crore on April 1, 2019.

The power utilities officials noted that the expenses and dues went up from Rs 12,500 crore in June, 2014 to Rs 32,000 crore on April 1, 2019. (Representational image of power cables)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the financial crisis in the power sector as “the worst” and one that was “never seen in five decades”, the State power utilities justified the true-up charges being recovered from the consumers as approved by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). 

While political parties and civil society organisations have been vehemently opposing burdening the public, the power utilities’ officials blamed the previous government for the true-up charges and claimed that the recovery will not give “much inconvenience” to the consumers.

They also sought public support, claiming that consumer interest was their priority. It may be recalled that the power utilities were permitted by the APERC to recover Rs 3,669 crore as true-up charges from 2014-15 to 2018-19.  According to a statement from the government Sunday, a teleconference was held by energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli with the chairpersons and managing directors of the three distribution companies (Discoms) — APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL. 

The three CMDs — H Haranatha Rao, J Padma Janardhana Reddy and K Santhosha Rao — informed the secretary that the APERC had given permission to recover true up charges of Rs 3,669 crore only taking the financial distress of the Discoms into consideration without giving much inconvenience to consumers. 

The statement added that the CMDs of Discoms have justified true-up charges issued by the APERC. Any idea, action or step of power utilities will be meant only for strengthening of the sector, overall economic development of the state and protecting the public interest in power sector in the long run in particular, it said.  “Unless and until the utilities ensure operational and economic stability of the sector, the utilities cannot be ensured of the interest of the consumers particularly in maintaining 24x7 power supply,” secretary Srikant Nagulapalli is quoted to have said. 

Explaining how the operation expenses and power purchase arrears mounted during the previous TDP regime, the power utilities officials noted that the expenses and dues went up from Rs 12,500 crore in June, 2014 to Rs 32,000 crore on April 1, 2019. “AP power sector has never seen this kind of worst financial crisis during the last five decades. The state government made serious efforts from 2019-20 to bailout the crisis-ridden power sector,” said a senior official of power utilities.

The state government has come to rescue of the beleaguered Discoms and released Rs 28,166 crore to power companies between 2019-20 and 2020-21, the official added. As on March 31, 2019, the total electricity subsidy arrears were Rs 13,388 crore while the government released Rs 11,442 crore for the period 2019-21. It has also released Rs 16,724 crore under power subsidy and other charges for the 2019-21. The Discoms paid Rs 64,007 crore under power purchase cost to power generators between 2019-21, the statement revealed.

Despite the financial crisis, the State government never hesitated to implement welfare and sustainable development initiatives such as free power under YSR 9-hours free power supply scheme to farmers, subsidised power to various beneficiaries, upgradation of agriculture feeders, a plan to establish 10,000 MW of solar power.

The secretary said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasises on the need to protect consumer interest in and asked the power utilities to keep public interest in mind while taking any steps or initiate any program in the power sector. 

What Discoms say
‘Operation expenses and power purchase arrears mounted during the previous TDP regime’

Rs 32K cr Expenses and dues went up from J12,500 crore in June, 2014 to J32,000 crore on April 1, 2019, during the TDP regime 

Rs 28,166 cr was released by YSRC government to power distribution companies between 2019-20 and 2020-21

Rs 13,388 cr electricity subsidy arrears as on March 31, 2019

Rs 11,442 cr  was released by YSRC government for the period 2019-21 for electricity subsidy 

Rs 16,724 crore was released under power subsidy and other charges for the 2019-21

Rs 64,007 crore was paid by Discoms as  purchase cost to generators during 2019-21

CPI to stage protests 
Demanding the cancellation of true-up charges recovery, the CPI said it would stage protests across the state on Monday. CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, in a statement, came down heavily on the YSRC government for ‘burdening’ the people, especially in times such as COVID-19. He alleged that both the state and the central governments were burdening people by hiking prices of essential goods and services. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APERC AP Electricity Regulatory Commission Andhra power utilities Andhra power distributors discoms APSPDCL APCPDCL APEPDCL
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp