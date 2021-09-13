STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NEET goes off smoothly in Andhra Pradesh amid Covid protocol

NEET was conducted in 10 cities with over 59,000 students from the State registered for the medical entrance exam, says an official.

Published: 13th September 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

NEET aspirants wait outside an exam centre set up at KBN college in Vijayawada on Sunday.

NEET aspirants wait outside an exam centre set up at KBN college in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2021 for admission into MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses was held in 10 cities of Andhra Pradesh amid strict Covid protocols on Sunday, September 12, 2021. 

Over 59,000 candidates from the State had enrolled for the exam that was conducted in Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tenali, Narasaraopeta, Machilipatnam and Mangalagiri. In many cities, students wore masks and surgical gloves as they flocked to the exam centres as early as 12 noon. However, the staff asked the students to remove the hand gloves to check if anything was scribbled on their hands. 

In Vijayawada, the exam was held peacefully. G Sahithi, a student from Rajahamundry who appeared for the test at KBN Degree College, Kothapet felt the physics and chemistry papers were particularly difficult. “I scored 857 in the Intermediate examinations, and if my NEET scores are good then I will pursue BDS,” she said. NEET coordinator Usha Reddy told TNIE that over 59,000 enrolled for the test in the State. However, the consolidated data from all the centres will be available only on Monday. 

In Visakhapatnam, strict Covid-19 precautions were taken at all centres and students were seen with sanitier and masks. “I saw many students removing gold earrings, shoes and socks. It did not come as a shock to me because NEET rules have always been this strict,” said Rachita, who was assigned a centre near Madhurawada. 

R Rishita, who was at the exam centre in Gambhiram, said: “All Covid-19 precautions were followed. However, while the notice board below the examination centre said only 12 people would be seated in my classroom, around 30 candidates were adjusted in the room. Nonetheless, there was ample space maintained between every two candidates,” she said. Another candidate said social distancing norm was not followed outside her test centre as parents thronged the premises. 

In Kurnool, several students were subjected to troubles due to strict implementation of the rules. Reportedly, a student was not allowed in as he reached the center at G Pullareddy Engineering College around 1.46pm against the time limit of 1.45 pm. Such incidents were reported from various centres. 
As many as 98 per cent of students attended the exams against the total 9,262 applicants in the district. No mass copying and or any other major issue was reported from any center, said district exams coordinator K Iswarya. 

A total of 22 examination centers were arranged: 17 in Kurnool, three in Nandyal and one each at Yemmiganur and Banaganapalle. The students were allowed  to the enter the centres from 11.30 am to 1.45 pm as the exam was conducted from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. 

Meanwhile, in Tirupati 96.58 per cent of the registered candidates took the entrance exam. From 8,895 candidates who downloaded their admit cards, 8,591 appeared for the exam at 21 centres. All the students were thoroughly screened and electronic devices and jewellery were not allowed to the exam halls.

In Guntur, students had mixed opinions about the exam. Sravani, who took the exam for the first time, said: “Most of my Inter classes were conducted online, which gave me more time for NEET preparation. My exam went well and I hope to secure a seat at Guntur Medical College, from where my father completed his MBBS.’’ 

Mukesh, in his third attempt, is confident that he will crack NEET this time. “I took a long-term course for the first time. Last two years I took online coaching due to Covid-19. I used to wake up early in the morning and study till the night.’’

(With inputs from Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool and Guntur)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Andhra Pradesh NEET KBN Degree College
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp