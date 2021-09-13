NEET goes off smoothly in Andhra Pradesh amid Covid protocol

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2021 for admission into MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses was held in 10 cities of Andhra Pradesh amid strict Covid protocols on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Over 59,000 candidates from the State had enrolled for the exam that was conducted in Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tenali, Narasaraopeta, Machilipatnam and Mangalagiri. In many cities, students wore masks and surgical gloves as they flocked to the exam centres as early as 12 noon. However, the staff asked the students to remove the hand gloves to check if anything was scribbled on their hands.

In Vijayawada, the exam was held peacefully. G Sahithi, a student from Rajahamundry who appeared for the test at KBN Degree College, Kothapet felt the physics and chemistry papers were particularly difficult. “I scored 857 in the Intermediate examinations, and if my NEET scores are good then I will pursue BDS,” she said. NEET coordinator Usha Reddy told TNIE that over 59,000 enrolled for the test in the State. However, the consolidated data from all the centres will be available only on Monday.

In Visakhapatnam, strict Covid-19 precautions were taken at all centres and students were seen with sanitier and masks. “I saw many students removing gold earrings, shoes and socks. It did not come as a shock to me because NEET rules have always been this strict,” said Rachita, who was assigned a centre near Madhurawada.

R Rishita, who was at the exam centre in Gambhiram, said: “All Covid-19 precautions were followed. However, while the notice board below the examination centre said only 12 people would be seated in my classroom, around 30 candidates were adjusted in the room. Nonetheless, there was ample space maintained between every two candidates,” she said. Another candidate said social distancing norm was not followed outside her test centre as parents thronged the premises.

In Kurnool, several students were subjected to troubles due to strict implementation of the rules. Reportedly, a student was not allowed in as he reached the center at G Pullareddy Engineering College around 1.46pm against the time limit of 1.45 pm. Such incidents were reported from various centres.

As many as 98 per cent of students attended the exams against the total 9,262 applicants in the district. No mass copying and or any other major issue was reported from any center, said district exams coordinator K Iswarya.

A total of 22 examination centers were arranged: 17 in Kurnool, three in Nandyal and one each at Yemmiganur and Banaganapalle. The students were allowed to the enter the centres from 11.30 am to 1.45 pm as the exam was conducted from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Meanwhile, in Tirupati 96.58 per cent of the registered candidates took the entrance exam. From 8,895 candidates who downloaded their admit cards, 8,591 appeared for the exam at 21 centres. All the students were thoroughly screened and electronic devices and jewellery were not allowed to the exam halls.

In Guntur, students had mixed opinions about the exam. Sravani, who took the exam for the first time, said: “Most of my Inter classes were conducted online, which gave me more time for NEET preparation. My exam went well and I hope to secure a seat at Guntur Medical College, from where my father completed his MBBS.’’

Mukesh, in his third attempt, is confident that he will crack NEET this time. “I took a long-term course for the first time. Last two years I took online coaching due to Covid-19. I used to wake up early in the morning and study till the night.’’

(With inputs from Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool and Guntur)