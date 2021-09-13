Seven students injured, 1 killed in road mishap in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Seven medical students got injured while another student died in a road accident in Bapatla on Sunday morning, September 13, 2021. The eight students included five boys and three girls were pursuing medicine. The boys were in their second year while the girls were in their final year of MBBS at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada. The youngsters went to Suryalanka beach in Guntur district early in the morning on Sunday.

While returning from the beach, at around 5 am, the car collided with an electric pole and fell into a lake alongside the road near Aadarsh Nagar in Bapatla. A few locals heard the crashing sound and rushed to the spot. When they realised that the car was drowning in the lake, they immediately jumped in and rescued them from the vehicle. Unfortunately, one of the students, Sri Nath (22), died in the accident. The others sustained injuries.

The local people immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and rushed them to the Bapatla Government Hospital. The police informed that the injured were receiving treatment and were stable. They also said that the accident was caused due to speeding and that they did not see the electric pole in the dark. Following the accident, the residents of the locality urged the officials to install street lights in the area as accidents were on the rise.

Motorcycle rams into divider, kills three

Vijayawada: Three youngsters who were riding a motorcycle without a helmet were killed on Sunday, after their vehicle hit a divider near Founder Road in Bhavanipuram. Police confirmed that the youngsters that the reason behind the mishap was that they were speeding and riding without helmets.