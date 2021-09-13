STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC leader Sajjala Reddy urges people to see welfare difference 

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said while only 40 lakh people got pension during the previous Chandrababu Naidu government, 60 lakh people were getting pensions now.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:48 AM

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday, September 12, 2021, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been ensuring welfare schemes for people on a saturation basis and that there is no timeline for the beneficiaries to avail the schemes.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Kummari-Shalivahana community members at Tadepalli in Guntur, Ramakrishna Reddy said while only 40 lakh people got pension during the previous Chandrababu Naidu government, 60 lakh people were getting pensions now.

Similarly, cash was being credited into the accounts of beneficiaries of Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Aasara, Matsyakara Bharosa, Cheyutha, Rythu Bharosa, Netanna Nestam and Kapu Nestam schemes. During the TDP regime, nearly Rs 30,000 crore was being taken as commission by the party leaders for extending schemes to the beneficiaries, he alleged.

He said the chief minister was taking all steps to make education and health within the reach of BCs, SCs, STs and minority people. The government schools were being given a new look by spending Rs 16,000 crore under the Nadu-Nedu, he pointed out.

He said 16 medical colleges have been set up so that backward and Agency areas will have one medical college in all districts in the state. Primary health centres and other hospitals were being developed. As many as 2,000 diseases were included under Aarogyasri ambit.

He advised the leaders of the Shalivahana community to ensure that poor people in their community benefited from the welfare schemes of the government. Though the state government was trying to ensure benefit to each and every poor family in the State, the TDP and a section of the media were trying to spread a misinformation campaign, he alleged. 

