Andhra agriculture, pharmacy entrance test results to be out today

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh is expected to announce the results of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (agriculture and pharmacy stream)-2021 at 10:30 am at APSCHE office, Mangalagiri on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

APSCHE chairman and professor K Hemachandra Reddy on Monday said 83,822 candidates registered for the test for admissions to undergraduate agriculture and pharmacy courses, out of which 78,066 attended the test held in five sessions from September 3 to 7. Overall attendance percentage stood at 93.13 per cent.

It might be recalled that boys outshined girls for the first time in the APEAPCET engineering stream by securing top ten ranks this year. A total of 80.62 per cent of the candidates who wrote the test had qualified for admissions to engineering colleges in the State. Counselling for both engineering, and agriculture and pharmacy streams is likely to begin from September 28.