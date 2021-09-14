Andhra Pradesh crosses 3.5 crore mark in Covid vaccination

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Monday, September 13, 2021, achieved two milestones in terms of Covid-19 vaccination. The State, by 7 pm on Monday, had administered 3.5 crore vaccine doses and also vaccinated more than one crore people with two doses. This comes on a day when the nation completed administering 75 crore doses.

These two milestones were reached during the three-day special drive taken up in the State. After achieving 100% vaccination of healthcare, and front line workers and people aged above 45 years, the government had took the special drive to vaccinate 18-44 age group population.

“More than 28.63 lakh people aged between 18 and 44 were vaccinated from September 11 to 13,’’ the medical and health department officials said. Stating that the special drive evoked a good response, the officials said each district, on an average, vaccinated more than 2.5 lakh people in three days.

“People above 18 years of age were focused to vaccinate in the drive. Health workers informed people about the drive and massive publicity made the drive a success,” they said. According to ArogyaAndhra, the official Twitter handle of the State medical and health department, a total of 15,46,319 vaccine doses were administered on September 12, the highest single-day number in AP. The vaccination gained momentum since the past couple of days with the availability of more doses. Earlier too, the State, took up focussed drives targeting women having children of below five years of age and those intending to go abroad.

ONE LAKH JABS GIVEN A DAY TO 18 PLUS IN DISTRICTS

Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram took up mega drives in the last couple of days, and each district administered vaccine to nearly one lakh people a day. The drives laid emphasis on covering people above 18 years of age. The success of the drives is largely attributed to availability of more doses of Covid-19 vaccine