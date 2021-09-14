STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh crosses 3.5 crore mark in Covid vaccination

According to ArogyaAndhra, a total of 15,46,319 vaccine doses were administered on September 12, the highest single-day number in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 14th September 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Monday, September 13, 2021, achieved two milestones in terms of Covid-19 vaccination. The State, by 7 pm on Monday, had administered 3.5 crore vaccine doses and also vaccinated more than one crore people with two doses. This comes on a day when the nation completed administering 75 crore doses.

These two milestones were reached during the three-day special drive taken up in the State. After achieving 100% vaccination of healthcare, and front line workers and people aged above 45 years, the government had took the special drive to vaccinate 18-44 age group population.

“More than 28.63 lakh people aged between 18 and 44 were vaccinated from September 11 to 13,’’ the medical and health department officials said. Stating that the special drive evoked a good response, the officials said each district, on an average, vaccinated more than 2.5 lakh people in three days.

“People above 18 years of age were focused to vaccinate in the drive. Health workers informed people about the drive and massive publicity made the drive a success,” they said. According to ArogyaAndhra, the official Twitter handle of the State medical and health department, a total of 15,46,319 vaccine doses were administered on September 12, the highest single-day number in AP. The vaccination gained momentum since the past couple of days with the availability of more doses. Earlier too, the State, took up focussed drives targeting women having children of below five years of age and those intending to go abroad.

ONE LAKH JABS GIVEN A DAY TO 18 PLUS IN DISTRICTS 
Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram took up mega drives in the last couple of days, and each district administered vaccine to nearly one lakh people a day. The drives laid emphasis on covering people above 18 years of age. The success of the drives is largely attributed to availability of more doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh total vaccinations Andhra Pradesh total vaccines ArogyaAndhra Andhra Pradesh Covishield Andhra Pradesh Covaxin
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp