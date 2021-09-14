STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu mastermind behind fibernet scam: Andhra fibernet chief

Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited chairman Punuru Gowtham Reddy said 18 suspects and the role of some officials were identified in the alleged scam to the tune of Rs 122 crore in Phase 1.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu chaired a party meeting on July 19, 2021.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) chairman Punuru Gowtham Reddy has alleged that irregularities in awarding tenders and misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 121.95 crore in the Rs 321-crore AP Fibernet phase-1 project were committed during the previous TDP regime. “Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was the mastermind behind the scam, had awarded the tender to the blacklisted company only to benefit his close aides,” Gowtham alleged. 

Addressing the media on Monday, Gowtham Reddy said the CID team found that the prime accused, Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad (former member of the e-Governance Authority governing council), colluded with Tera Software Limited to ensure the tender for Rs 321 crore was illegally awarded to the company. 

He wondered how a company, which lacked the necessary qualifications and was blacklisted for a year, was awarded the tender without necessary approvals either from higher officials or cabinet subcommittee when the project was worth more than Rs 300 crore. “Without verification, the previous government awarded the tender to Tera Software. CID officials are also investigating why the officials failed to verify its antecedents when complaints were lodged against the company,” he explained. 

Reddy said 18 suspects and the role of some officials were identified in the alleged scam to the tune of Rs 122 crore in the AP Fibernet phase -1. “A case has been registered and notices were served on all the suspects to appear before the investigating officers,” he added. Gowtham Reddy alleged that the company inflated prices of items to the tune of around Rs 8 crore and supplied substantial material worth Rs 62 crore. Officials paid bills worth Rs 30 crore without substantial bills and documents related to works and approving designs against proposed plans causing another Rs 20 crore loss to the exchequer. 

“To make way for Tera Software, some persons (TDP leaders) threatened and forced people, who lodged complaints against the company, to withdraw it. Fearing that they (complainants) would approach the High Court seeking a stay, the TDP government filed a caveat petition urging it not to disturb the process,” he observed. 

“If the decision of lifting the ban on Tera Software was not approved by the cabinet committee or through proper channels, political leaders will also be called for questioning and punished according to law,” he warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited SFL chairman Punuru Gowtham Reddy AP Fibernet Phase 1 TDP regime
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp