Firm threatens protesting Andhra Pradesh workers abroad

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Even as the State government has intensified efforts to repatriate the stranded workers of Andhra Pradesh from Bahrain to their hometowns, the migrants continue to suffer at the hands of their employers. After the workers staged a protest on Sunday at their workplace demanding that they be sent back to their native places as they are unable to work in hostile conditions, the employers allegedly threatened them.

The migrant workers from the North Coastal Andhra and other parts of the country, who went to work in Naseer S Al Hajri Corporation in Bahrain three months ago are being meted out a raw deal without payment of salaries and provision of food and accommodation as promised.

“After the protest, the company officials threatened us with dire consequences and told us to continue working as per the agreement,” a worker told Express over phone and added that they were left with option but to seek help from their family members back home as well as the government.

The workers alleged that the employer had deployed private security personnel to intimidate the protesting workers. Speaking to Express, S Kumaraswamy, a worker from Uddanam - Ram - akrishnapuram, said, “I paid Rs 1 lakh to the agent for the job after mortgaging my house. I am the lone breadwinner of my family.’’ He also claimed that 35 workers have died due to hostile work conditions.