STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Firm threatens protesting Andhra Pradesh workers abroad

The workers alleged that the employer had deployed private security personnel to intimidate the protesting workers.

Published: 14th September 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Even as the State government has intensified efforts to repatriate the stranded workers of Andhra Pradesh from Bahrain to their hometowns, the migrants continue to suffer at the hands of their employers. After the workers staged a protest on Sunday at their workplace demanding that they be sent back to their native places as they are unable to work in hostile conditions, the employers allegedly threatened them.

The migrant workers from the North Coastal Andhra and other parts of the country, who went to work in Naseer S Al Hajri Corporation in Bahrain three months ago are being meted out a raw deal without payment of salaries and provision of food and accommodation as promised.

“After the protest, the company officials threatened us with dire consequences and told us to continue working as per the agreement,” a worker told Express over phone and added that they were left with option but to seek help from their family members back home as well as the government.

The workers alleged that the employer had deployed private security personnel to intimidate the protesting workers. Speaking to Express, S Kumaraswamy, a worker from Uddanam - Ram - akrishnapuram, said, “I paid Rs 1 lakh to the agent for the job after mortgaging my house. I am the lone breadwinner of my family.’’ He also claimed that 35 workers have died due to hostile work conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh workers Bahrain Naseer S Al Hajri Corporation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp