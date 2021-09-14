Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams begin sale of incense sticks made from flowers used in temples

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday, September 13, 2021, launched the sale of incense sticks made from flowers used in its temples. The incense sticks of seven fragrances will be sold at four counters at Tirumala initially. They include three counters near Laddu Complex and one in the TTD book stall opposite Sri Venkateswara temple.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy inaugurated the incense stick manufacturing unit at Sri Venkateswara Go Samrakshana Shala in Tirupati on Monday. Subba Reddy reiterated that flowers from Sri Venkateswara temple are not used in making incense sticks.

Only flowers used for puja and other daily rituals in the TTD temples, excluding Tirumala, will be supplied as raw material to manufacture incense sticks. The unit produces 3.5 lakh incense sticks of seven different fragrances a day. Meanwhile, the TTD is planning to increase the number of Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens for the pilgrims.