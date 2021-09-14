STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to issue more darshan tokens soon

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams had stopped issuing SSD tokens after the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19. 

Published: 14th September 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA:  The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to increase the number of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens for the benefit of common pilgrims. TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said a decision on increasing the SSD tokens will be taken soon. 

It had stopped issuing SSD tokens after the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19. With the situation returning to normal, the TTD had resumed issuance of the free darshan tokens on an experimental basis.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has been issuing 2,000 SSD tokens a day in Tirupati for the past four days exclusively for devotees from Chittoor district.

At present, the TTD is issuing 8,000 Seeghra Darshan tickets online and Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Vasanthotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets through virtual mode to 5,000 devotees a day, besides VIP break darshan and Srivani tickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Slotted Sarva Darshan SSD Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chittoor district Tirupati Seeghra Darshan tickets
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp