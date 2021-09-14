Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to issue more darshan tokens soon

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to increase the number of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens for the benefit of common pilgrims. TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said a decision on increasing the SSD tokens will be taken soon.

It had stopped issuing SSD tokens after the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19. With the situation returning to normal, the TTD had resumed issuance of the free darshan tokens on an experimental basis.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has been issuing 2,000 SSD tokens a day in Tirupati for the past four days exclusively for devotees from Chittoor district.

At present, the TTD is issuing 8,000 Seeghra Darshan tickets online and Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Vasanthotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets through virtual mode to 5,000 devotees a day, besides VIP break darshan and Srivani tickets.