50 per cent beds in health hubs for Aarogyasri, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Aarogyasri patients should be allotted 50% of beds in hospitals being set up in health hubs, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials on Tuesday. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation and the inoculation drive in the State, the chief minister said hospitals allotting more beds to Aarogyasri patients should be accorded priority in health hubs. The health department is paying better than insurance firms, Jagan added.

A government-appointed member will be included in the board of hospitals coming up in health hubs, which will also fulfil the wishes of doctors from the State to serve their homeland, he said. “Availability of doctors 24x7 should be the criterion for selecting hospitals for health hubs. Officials should also focus on setting up hospitals for organ transplantation,” he said.

Briefing the Chief Minister on the family doctor concept, officials said policies were framed to provide medical services at least two times a month to each village secretariat through 104 services. “The family doctor concept will be implemented in 258 mandals from November 15 and will be extended across the State by January 26, 2022,’’ they said.

Hospitals functioning on non-profit basis should get priority in health hubs and people should not be forced to visit other States for medical treatment in future. The Chief Minister also approved the appointment of special officers in hospitals (from Community Health Centres to Teaching Hospitals).

The special officers will be responsible for building services, facility management services and biomedical waste management services. “The new hospitals and teaching hospitals should be designed in line with the best maintenance practices. Bed management, washroom maintenance, hygiene and food quality, and reception services are very important,” he reminded officials.

“There should be a strong mechanism for monitoring and maintaining hospitals. The absence of staff should not affect the functioning of the institutions, and appropriate action should be initiated against those going absent beyond the stipulated days,” Jagan said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to use 104 services keeping in view the population as well, and to prepare SOPs for village clinics. “Ensure the availability of two doctors in each PHC under the family doctor concept,’’ he said.

Curfew extended till September 30

The Covid-enforced curfew in the State as a step to outpace the spread of corona has been extended till September 30. At present, there are zero active cases in the purview of 10,541 secretariats. In all, 2,699 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals, while 854 getting treatment in care centres