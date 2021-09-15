STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Active cases below 14,500 after 1,356 recover in a day

The active caseload has come down to 14,412 as recoveries have been outnumbering the new cases. 

Published: 15th September 2021 09:41 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 1,125 new Covid infections from 49,000-odd sample tests performed in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am with a positivity rate of 2.26 per cent.Meanwhile, recoveries increased to 20,03,543 as 1,356 more people got cured in the period, a health department bulletin said.  The overall coronavirus toll touched 14,019 as nine more succumbed in a day. The active caseload has come down to 14,412 as recoveries have been outnumbering the new cases. 

The bulletin said Chittoor reported the highest of 210 cases taking its overall tally past 2.41 lakh. Krishna district saw three more Covid-19 deaths, West Godavari two, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam one each in a day. 

 Andhra Pradesh
