Call on online sale of film tickets after talks in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has said the government will take a decision on the issue of selling movie tickets online after taking views and suggestions from producers, distributors and theatre owners in the State.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Venkataramaiah said a few months ago, several representatives of the Telugu film industry met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and submitted a memorandum on various issues, including the online sale of movie tickets.

A meeting with some representatives of the film industry will be arranged soon in the presence of the Chief Minister, he said. Referring to the online sale of movie tickets, the minister said online ticket sales will increase transparency, prevent the sale of tickets in black and high prices as well as tax evasion.

“If the online system is implemented, it will benefit the film industry and the people in all possible ways. Just as railway tickets are being sold through IRCTC, bus tickets are being sold online through Red Bus and movie tickets are being sold through BookMyShow, so movie tickets can be sold online at prices fixed by the government for the benefit of the people and the government,” Venkataramaiah said.The minister said necessary steps will be taken to bring the Telugu film industry to the State.