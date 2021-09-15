MoJS appoints 4 officials to KRMB, GRMB

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To strengthen the manpower requirement of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and enable them to oversee the implementation of the clauses of the gazette notifying their jurisdiction, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) has deputed two officials each to each board from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Upper Ganga Basin Organisation (UGBO).

While MK Sinha and GK Agarwal will look after GRMB issues, TK Sivarajan and Anupam Prasad will report to the KRMB. “The officers shall report to their respective chairman of KRMB and GRMB immediately and ensure smooth take over of various projects as mentioned in the notification dated July 15, 2021, by according highest priority to the matters of these two boards,” under secretary of department of water resources AK Das said in an order. As per the gazette, the notification would come into effect from October 14.