‘Scrapping of PPAs increases power charge’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has said that the wrong decision of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to terminate the Power Purchase Agreement is the primary reason for the hike in electricity charges in the State.Dinakar said the truth behind the true-up charges is that with the termination of the PPA, the true-up charges at a rate of Rs 1.23 per unit were added additionally.

When the government cancelled the PPAs, it declared that the cost of power would reduce. But, today additional burden has been imposed on the consumers of all the sectors with true-up charges in addition to the already increased rates with different slabs, he alleged.