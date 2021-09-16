STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: After SOS, police arrest man who tried to assault minor girls

According to the SI, the accused, identified as M Anil Kumar, 21, is residing in Indiramma colony in B Kothakota. He is a construction worker.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: B Kothakota police rescued two minor girls from a 21-year-old person, who allegedly tried to sexually assault them. Police received an SOS message sent from one of the relatives of the girls. Within four minutes after receiving the message, B Kothakota Sub-Inspector Rammohan along with staff reached the spot and took the accused into custody. 

According to the SI, the accused, identified as M Anil Kumar, 21, is residing in Indiramma colony in B Kothakota. He is a construction worker. “On September 14, the accused lured two minor girls and tried to sexual assault them on the terrace of a building in the area. Later, one of the girls informed her grandmother Savithramma about the incident. Savithramma immediately sent an SOS to Kothakota Police,” said Rammohan. 

Based on the complaint of Savitramma, the police registered a case under various sections of Nirbhaya Act and POCSO Act against the accused. Police appreciated the efforts of Savitramma for contacting the police using the DISHA app. Meanwhile, Savitramma also thanked police for their swift action in arresting the accused. 

