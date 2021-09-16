STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission public hearing on true-up charges on Sept 22

With some objectors seeking more information on the claims made by the Discoms, the commission directed the utilities to furnish the details before the hearing.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) is scheduled to continue on September 22 the public hearing on the petitions filed by the three power distribution companies (Discoms) claiming true-up charges of Rs 2,542.86 crore pertaining to retail supply business. With some objectors seeking more information on the claims made by the Discoms, the commission directed the utilities to furnish the details before the hearing.

It may be recalled that APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL filed the true-up charges for the year 2019-20 stating that there were changes in the power procurement costs due to changes in fixed and variable costs. While the APSPDCL and APEPDCL made true-up claims of Rs  1,167.75 crore and Rs 701.28 crore, APCPDCL, in its first true-up filing, claimed Rs 673.83 crore. The commission has begun the public hearing in May this year and the objections were raised against the power purchases made by the Discoms from other sources. With objectors seeking more information, the commission, posted it for further hearing for September 22, according to the proceedings of the previous hearing held on September 1.

