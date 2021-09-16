STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC issues non-bailable warrant against special principal secretary Poonam Malakondaiah

On Wednesday, the two other officials appeared before the court. The government pleader informed the court that Poonam had filed a petition seeking exemption.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against special principal secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah for contempt of court. The High Court had earlier summoned Poonam.

The High Court had on February 28, 2020 gave a verdict asking the government to regularise the services of petitioners, who are employees of sericulture department from 1993 and give them pension benefits. Aggrieved by the non-implementation of the court order, 17 retired employees filed a contempt petition and the court asked Poonam Malakondaiah, principal secretary (finance) SS Rawat and commissioner (sericulture) Chiranjeev Chowdary to appear before it.

On Wednesday, the two other officials appeared before the court. The government pleader informed the court that Poonam had filed a petition seeking exemption. As the petition was not found in the records, Justice B Devanand issued the NBW. 

