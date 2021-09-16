Andhra Pradesh: Lepakshi handicrafts may soon get brand ambassador 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Industries, Handlooms and Textiles Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday hinted that a brand ambassador may be appointed for promotion of Lepakshi handicrafts and APCO clothes.Reviewing the Handlooms and Textiles department functioning at the APIIC office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Goutham Reddy said besides the process of delivery should be expedited. Mekapati wanted the officials to ensure delivery of the orders within three days.He felt that more customers could be drawn by enhancing quality of puppets, Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys, and Banjara embroidery.