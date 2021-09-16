Covid-19 positivity rate at 2.3% in Andhra after 1,445 new cases emerge; 11 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid daily test positivity rate stood at 2.3 per cent as 1,445 out of over 62,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am returned positive. The fresh spike took the overall tally to 20.33 lakh after 2.74 crore sample tests so far.

Meanwhile, 1,243 recoveries and 11 Covid deaths were registered after which the overall recoveries and toll rose to 20,04,786 and 14,030, respectively. As per the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari once again posted the highest one-day growth of 274 new infections followed by 201 in Chittoor. The daily spike in eight districts was higher on Wednesday than on Tuesday, resulting in an increase of over 300 in the daily tally.

Five districts reported less than 100 new infections with the lowest of 11 in Kurnool. However, the active cases yet again breached 14,500 and stood at 14,603 from 14,412 on Tuesday. The overall recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent in the State. Krishna and Prakasam districts reported three each deaths followed by two in West Godavari and one each in Chittoor, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam